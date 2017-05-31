A Queenslander has won the entire Oz Lotto jackpot

WOULDNT IT BE NICE: North Bundy News owner Donna Fuernsinn and staff member Jacqui ODonnell celebrated a million dollar Lotto win at their shop last month.

COULD it be you?

Check your tickets, because someone in Queensland won the entire $40 million Oz Lotto jackpot last night.

Because the entry was unregistered, the identity of the new multi-millionaire remains a mystery.

Last night's draw 1215 was the third highest Australian lottery jackpot of the year and the Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry.

To allow time for the winner to come forward in private, Oz Lotto will release the city where the winning ticket was sold at 11am today.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto's $40 million draw 1215 on Tuesday 30 May 2017 were 1, 35, 31, 19, 4, 13 and 26. The supplementary numbers were 25 and 37.

After five weeks of jackpotting the Oz Lotto prize reached $40 million for last night's draw and will offer a $2 million division one prize next Tuesday.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting for Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact and start the prize claim process.

"We can't wait to confirm the humongous prize with our mystery winner,” he said.

"Just imagine how $40 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process.”