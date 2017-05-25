A place that's worth the stop

MEMORABILIA, treasures, wineries, visitor parks, a historical theatre, art spaces and even eco education - visitors to Childers definitely aren't short of things to see and do.

Childers is a place that has done well to maintain the charm of its history while still being somewhere that works hard to make its mark today.

With the central area of the township located on the main highway, Childers is a place that often attracts visitors who are taken by its unique charm and the wonderful opportunity to stop and enjoy a relaxing cuppa, take in some local knowledge and even stock up on a few necessary items before continuing their travels.

Childers is the southernmost township of the Bundaberg region and the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, only three-and-a-half hours by car from Brisbane.

The historical town is set on top of rolling hills of red soil framed by vivid green sugarcane, avocados and macadamias.

The area is well known for its food production and has four wineries to round out its culinary offerings. It's also where the renowned Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream comes from.

For those that live there, there really is something special about Childers.

Part of that is the Childers Festival, on July 29 and 30 this year, when the town delivers a weekend of festivities, non-stop multicultural music and entertainment, hundreds of stalls and a smorgasbord of food, right in the centre of town.

It's the only event that stops the national highway.

As you can see from the local faces in this feature, these are the people dedicated to continuing to make Childers a great place to live, work and play.

They are part of the community, working hard to share in the spirit that makes this a great place to live, bring up children, enjoy local sport and work the land.

Childers is a place worth stopping in, say g'day to some of the locals and find out why they call this special place home.