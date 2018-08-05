A 'perfect' day for Cane2Coral

The competitors line up for the start of the Cane to Coral 10km race.

The competitors line up for the start of the Cane to Coral 10km race. Brian Cassidy

THE weather put it on and the runners didn't disappoint.

For the ninth year of the Cane2Coral event more than one thousand people laced up their trainers and headed along the coast for a run of community and charity.

President of the Bundaberg Sugar Cane2Coral Jason Pascoe was thrilled with how the race ran.

"We've had a wonderful day today, we've had 1750 people out on this beautiful, beautiful day that we've had at Bargara and the Port Marina,” Mr Pascoe said.

"We're just so happy that everyone's got out there and had a lot of fun, sweated a lot and everyone's come home safely.

"We're up by a couple of hundred on last year so we're really happy about that and we're hoping to keep growing for our 10th year, next year.”

He said the aim of the day was about promoting community involvement in the Bundaberg region and raising money for local charities - the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club, cancer support groups, some schools, Lions and Rotary.

"We raise about $50,000 a year and give it all back to charity.

"The thing that stands out the most is the fact the that everyone gets involved and has such fun.

"It's a really good community event, the volunteers are wonderful, we've had the most beautiful weather and it's perfect for running.”

There was a prize for the first place male and female in the half marathon and 10km event.

He said they would love to do a full marathon for their decade celebration, but a lot would have to happen in order to step up the distance.

Mr Pascoe said there was 160 volunteers there and if a full-marathon were to be held they would have "to at least double that”.

More photos and sports wrap to come.