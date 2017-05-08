A pawsome event for dogs and owners

PAWS at the ready!
Bundaberg dog owners and their cute pooches are being urged to get involved in this year's Million Paws Walk all in the name of canine health and fundraising for the vital care of the RSPCA.
The 2km walk will kick off at the Bundaberg RSPCA on Doblo St on Sunday, May 21 at 8.30am and all dogs, great and small, are invited to join in on the fun.
RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said over 50,000 animals passed through RSPCA Qld Animal Care Centres every year and well over 14,000 are dogs that had been surrendered, abandoned or seized by inspectors.
"They often need special veterinary and behavioural treatment and they all need to be de-sexed and vaccinated before they have the chance to find a new home,” he said.
"The money raised through the RSPCA Million Paws Walk enables these dogs to receive daily care, veterinary treatment and funds re-homing programs.
This year RSPCA QLD is hoping to raise over $640,000.
Mr Beatty said even if you don't have a dog, you can still join a walk and raise vital funds.
Registration opens from 7am and costs $25 for adults, $15 for children or $55 for a family of four.
The day will brimming with activities and food including a free-range sausage sizzle, market stalls, discounted micro-chipping, demonstrations, games, hydrobath, face painting and more.
Register online at www.millionpawswalk.com.au