A pathway to madness for the 46th parliament of Australia

Ben Turnbull talks about a political system where the two major parties seem to be looking to make deals with minor parties just to get into power. Photo: Parliament House. Warren Lynam

HAVE you ever wondered where politics is headed in Australia?

And I don't mean to make you think about how the gulf between those in Parliament House and the rest of us is widening.

I am talking about a political system where the two major parties seem to be looking to make deals with minor parties just to get into power.

With all the money, and the voices in the media backing them, it looks like the Liberal and Labor parties are chasing every preference vote they can muster.

It appears the major players in this political game are fairly inward looking (they know we are so disappointed with them we don't want to vote for them), but they don't want to change.

Instead of listening to the people, and due to the fact they want to stay on brand, Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten would rather conjure up a deal with a minor party to sneak home in a seat.

With the primary vote for the major parties plummeting this does not get me excited for the 46th Parliament of Australia, and the future of our country.

Australia's past few parliaments have left a little to be desired, but I am afraid it may only get worse.

When Mr Morrison and Mr Shorten preference two-bit players like Clive Palmer and Pauline Hanson, I think we will start to walk on a slippery slope towards total dysfunction, and disharmony.

Mr Palmer's record on looking after his workers is barely unrivalled, and he should be ashamed of himself while Senator Hanson's thoughts on social cohesion, and political transparency, are second to none and she is clearly not fit for public office.

What is the answer to fixing this mess?

This election cycle is too far gone, and the wheels are in motion for another few years of they typical garbage flowing from Canberra.

Regardless of who loses this election I would love to see their time in opposition building a case to be the next governing party.

Start with driving the agenda in a direction where this great country will prosper, and not just backwards to prove your ideologically different.

Work hard at keeping the government accountable, and then we will all know where Australia is headed.