A PASSION TO PLAY: Trio travel great lengths

Tom Halt, Connor Pashley and Tarah Staines in action for Queensland in Brisbane last weekend. Contributed

SOFTBALL: If there was a medal won for dedication to sport in Bundaberg then Tarah Staines, Connor Pashley and Tom Halt would be the perfect candidates for the award.

The talented trio most Saturday's in summer travel to play for The Waves Softball Club in the Hervey Bay Softball Association competition.

But it isn't the short five to 10 minute trip most Rum City juniors are accustomed to.

Staines, Pashley and Halt come from the regional areas of Monto, Mundubbera and Gayndah respectively just to play in Bundaberg.

The trio travels hundreds of kilometres each week to battle against the best from Bundy, thanks in part to their parents as well.

"We're leaving at 5.30am each Saturday to play,” Staines said.

"For us it's 2.5 hours to get there, I usually just sleep during the journey,” Pashley added.

"We travel about 500km from Gayndah and back, my parents are very supportive,” Halt revealed.

For Staines the trip allows her to play two sports.

She will start her morning playing for the Bundaberg Bolts in under-14 cricket, after joining the team from Brothers last season, before taking to the softball fields after to play for The Waves.

"I don't know how I get the energy,” she laughed.

"It's pretty good for me (to play both) I get to see my friends and I get to play with them as well.”

It's a similar feeling for Pashley.

HOME RUN: Connor Pashley in action for The Waves Riptides in under-14s. Inset: Pashley (middle) with Tom Halt and Tarah Staines who also play for The Waves in softball. All three will now represent Queensland in U15 next year. Brian Cassidy

"I play for the fun of it and I enjoy it a lot,” Pashley said.

"I joined two years ago and The Waves have been really good.

"I like batting and running around the bases to score runs.”

Halt said he got involved with his sister and mother playing. He hasn't looked back.

"This is my fourth year,” he said. "I play and then spend time in the afternoon umpiring games.”

The trio might be dedicated but they are also talented.

All three last week were down at Redlands playing with the under-15 Queensland boys and girls team at a camp ahead of next year's national titles.

The success is no surprise to Joy Macpherson who coaches Halt and Pashley every week.

"Country kids are different to city kids,” she said.

"They have a different braveness to them and are hungry to achieve because of what they have.

"They also have pure athleticism in each of them as well.”

All three have goals to one day make it to the top with Halt wanting to play seniors in Bundaberg as quickly as he can.

Before then the trio will compete at the national titles with Staines competing at the girls event from January 5 to 11 in Western Australia and Pashley and Halt to play in the boys event from January 13 to 19 in the ACT.