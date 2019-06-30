Menu
DREAM JOB: Ilona Daniel has followed her passion for Community Services after graduating with a Diploma of Community Services at CQUniversity.
A passion for helping those in the community

30th Jun 2019 5:50 PM
CQUNIVERSITY'S Diploma of Community Services has not only opened Ilona Daniel's eyes to a new career in a new country, it has helped her follow her heartfelt desire to make a positive impact on people's lives.

Originally from the township of Alexandra in South Africa, Ilona is now living with her husband in the Childers area, working full-time with Southern Cross Support Services.

"When I arrived in Australia, I got involved in the community services sector and through learning and working, I completed my individual support qualification in disability and I am still learning," she said.

"As a migrant I faced the challenges most migrants do in a new country, but I was able to overcome them through my close relationship with my husband and my family back in South Africa."

She said she always wanted to work in the community services industry.

"I enjoy supporting people because I recognise that everyone needs support one way or another.

"It may not necessarily be physical support we need at times, but as humans we all need each other."

Ilona undertook work placement with SCSS during her studies and it wasn't long before she was offered employment at the facility.

"I enjoy working at SCSS because it values diversity and its ethos is respectful of different cultures," she said.

"I was made to feel part of the team from the first day of my placement, which was a relief. The management team is approachable and willing to listen and offer guidance when needed, which is very comforting, especially as a student, as we need approachable mentors in workplaces."

SCSS's Jeremy Clay said Ilona's ability to communicate with staff and clients and her passion for helping others landed her the offer of employment with the organisation.

