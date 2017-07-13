A night with Opera Queensland's all stars

BUNDABERG opera lovers are in for a treat when A Night with Opera Queensland comes to town.

OperaQ's new, expansive regional tour offers a special all-star show blending moments of shining operatic splendour with theatricality, backstage humour and showbiz sass.

Featuring some of the state's most adored artists, including soprano Emily Burke, tenor Bradley Daley and baritone Shaun Brown, the tour will include popular, lighter pieces, snappy Broadway favourites and traditional grand opera.

The quartet of singers will bring to life some of the most popular operatic characters from Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto and Don Giovanni, in full costume and with atmospheric lighting, while immersive performances will spill from the stage to the audience.

The show will be held at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on September 5 and $2 from every ticket will go towards the Our Glad Society, commemorating national treasure Gladys Moncrieff.

Tickets are now available on the website at www.moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au.