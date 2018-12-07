A new way to spend eternity will soon be on offer in Warwick

GOING UP: The Southern Downs Regional Council will build a series of burial walls at the Warwick Cemetery. The wall will give residents a different option when finding a place to lay their loved ones to rest.

GOING UP: The Southern Downs Regional Council will build a series of burial walls at the Warwick Cemetery. The wall will give residents a different option when finding a place to lay their loved ones to rest. Southern Downs Regional Council

ETERNITY is a long time and not everyone wants to spend it underground, so the Southern Downs Regional Council is working on a new option for people who want something different.

The council will start work today on a series of burial walls where families can inter their loved ones.

The project consists of five burial walls, each housing 36 vaults for a total of 180 vaults.

Each wall will house 18 vaults per side, stacked in three storeys of six vaults per level.

The burial vaults will be similar to the vaults built in the Stanthorpe Cemetery but the building design is different.

The Warwick project is designed like a gable-roofed house with open ends and with shutters painted in imperial red.

The burial wall blocks will be surrounded by serene and dignified gardens, with the first block to feature "scentimental" rose plantings in honour of Warwick being the Rose City.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the walls were a new way to preserve history.

"The heritage-listed Warwick Cemetery was established in 1853 and is an important link to the history of the Southern Downs and for the many families in our community which have strong generational ties," she said. "This project looks to the future and provides an alternative for community members and their loved ones.

"Council's cemeteries are manicured and beautifully maintained with lovely gardens and heritage-listed buildings and the burial wall will add another unique quality to this important community space.

"This is a community project made possible by Works for Queensland funding."

The project is jointly funded by the council and the Queensland Government through the Works for Queensland program.

The council will contribute an amount of money yet to be confirmed towards the project while the State Government contributes $180,000.

An official sod turning ceremony will be held today at 10am.