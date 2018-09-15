A new kind of racquet for former pro

NEW SPORT: Former tennis professional and Bundy's Luke Gerry will don whites this season to play for Past Highs Combined Country.

CRICKET: Past Brothers Combined Country hope a former tennis professional can help the side end a drought this season.

Bundaberg's Luke Gerry will trade in his racquet for a cricket bat this weekend to play for the Tigers when the new division 1 competition starts today.

Gerry, who has a 0-2 record in professional singles matches, has been playing tennis professionally since 2009 and was overseas last year trying to gain a world ranking for the first time.

Now, he returns to help Past Highs field a side after the team was struggling with numbers a few weeks ago.

"We've scratched up enough players, which is good,” Past Highs president Greg Brady said.

"We've gained a couple of blokes including Andy McKay from Toowoomba and Kevin Scott who played state cricket as a junior.”

Brady said both are valuable recruits to replace the loss of Dean Krebs who has moved to Brothers.

The side also has former captain Dale Steele available once every two weeks because of commitments away from Bundaberg.

Past Highs enter the season with the aim of securing any form of result after losing every single match last season that wasn't rain affected.

The side hasn't won a match since beating Brothers on January 28 last year.

"I think this year for us we're just trying to be as competitive as we can,” Brady said.

"And we'd like to win one or two matches along the way.

"If we can also be good mates, all of us, and we can enjoy the game then it is going to be a good season.”

Past Highs face The Waves first up at 11.30am at Kendalls Flat before facing Brothers at 2.45pm.

The Waves enter the contest with 15 players unavailable for selection according to captain Luke Owen.

"It's made things interesting,” he said.

"We're a bit underdone heading into the T20 competition, which is usually hit and giggle.

"We're not expecting too much but we'll be trying to win and making sure we don't drop catches and can bat our full 20 overs.”

Owen said the core of last year's squad have returned with Michael Loader, Sean Stutchbery, Mitch Waters, Tim McIntosh and Brendan Schultz coming back.

They will be joined by talented juniors Brendan Grills and Caleb Szegfu who are playing for Wide Bay in Lord's Taverners Competition.

"We're looking pretty good,” Owen said.

"We've got a couple of handy pick-ups and there are a few talented juniors from the lower levels making a step up.”

The Waves will be hoping to improve on last year where the side won the NewsMail Cup but finished runners-up in the T20 competition and the division 1 premiership.