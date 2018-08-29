Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former prime minister Tony Abbott takes questions after a speech on the state of the Australian political landscape at The Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott takes questions after a speech on the state of the Australian political landscape at The Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney. JOEL CARRETT
Letters to the Editor

A new hope emerges as LNP Titanic veers toward disaster?

29th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MALCOLM Turnbull was dead right, life is about aspiration, but for the job he held.

It is not about the people of Australia, it is the bone-dry ambitions of extreme right wreckers in the smiling guise of a vengeful Tony Abbott.

Abbott is a man who cannot look himself in a mirror to see what an incompetent prime minister he was (remember his embarrassing G20 speech).

Much worse, was his anti-familial SSM stance that made him a repugnant out-of-touch hetero male.

So out of the Liberal biscuit tin we have a new PM in ScoMo who has the impossible task of uniting a blood frenzied mob of individualists and ideologues that put Ayn Rand to shame.

ScoMo has nothing to offer the Australian business community who continue to whine about certainty and protection in an area strife torn by a poor ethical culture of their own making.

On the near horizon, we have 'A New Hope' with Bill Shorten with a team bristling with progressive economic, energy, and environmental policies and reforms.

Admittedly, Bill falls down on a more comprehensive immigration platform that is not tainted by LNP and Pauline Hanson fear and small mindedness.

He must address this issue head-on and process all refugees on our home soil.

Fellow citizens, swim away from the submerged LNP Titanic and take a welcoming journey on the Labor-Green Millennium Falcon.

MICHAEL BARRY HENDERSON

Maroochydore

Related Items

alp labor party liberal party lnp malcolm turnbull scott morrison tony abbott
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    premium_icon Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has already taken his concerns about power prices to new Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

    New CQUniversity vice chancellor unveiled

    premium_icon New CQUniversity vice chancellor unveiled

    Business Internationally-recognised researcher steps into leadership role

    REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    News Bundy students are lagging behind the rest of the state in literacy

    New face joins family brewing brand

    premium_icon New face joins family brewing brand

    Business New innovation boss wants drinkers to have a say

    Local Partners