A NEW ERA: Barbarians primed for Spring Cup tilt

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians hope a change in captain and coach can lead them to an Spring Cup title.

The club announced on Thursday that Thom Courtice would take over as captain from brother Jimmy after he retired at the end of last season. He was given the honour by new coach Andrew Filo at training.

“I’ve been here for a few years but I’m a bit shocked it was given to me,” Courtice said.

“I hope to build these young blokes up to one day take over from us older blokes.”

Filo said the side had thrown out what a typical Barbarians team provides to the competition.

Usually, it is a team that relies on its forwards. This season will be different.

“This year we’ve recruited and had a lot of interest from young guys,” Filo said.

“It’s a new and improved Barbarians.”

President Adam Hides said the aim was to change club culture as well.

“We’ve changed the club around, got training gear and making the boys happy,” he said.

“We can’t wait for the season to begin.”

The side takes on last year’s premiers, the Pythons, tonight at The Waves Sports Ground at 5pm.

Pythons coach Danny Moran said the squad has shaped up well ahead of the season, retaining 80 per cent of its line-up and adding Easts rugby league players including Justyn Porter.