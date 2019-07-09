Menu
Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day is a golden opportunity for fashionistas and families.
A new beginning for Prelude Day

7th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
Get your race day attire ready and rally the whole family. The annual Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day event is back and ready for a new beginning.

To kick off the Grafton July Racing Carnival, the annual Grafton Cup Prelude Day has moved to Sunday, June 30. This weekend date means more opportunity to make it a wonderful fun-filled day for the whole family.

Westlawn has sponsored this community event for more than 30 years and takes pride in hosting the free family-focussed event.

The Black and Gold race day is the only meeting with complimentary entry, courtesy of Westlawn, your local financial services and insurance specialist.

All patrons, young and old, are encouraged to get into the spirit and wear the company's colours of black and gold.

Fashion has always been a major element to Prelude Day, a social event where the whole family can show off their style.

Fashions on the WestLawn has adult and children's categories and there will be loads of great prizes to win.

Gates open at 11am and your complimentary admission provides a full racing program, entertainment, children's face painting, and carnival rides.

Westlawn Wally will also be out and about for photo opportunities.

Parents will have access to the members bar, the Jester Hill wine tastings and a courtesy bus to the CBD after the final race.

Don't miss out on all of this and more at the free community event for the whole family.

For more information on Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day, phone 66420400 or visit westlawn.com.au/blackandgold.

