'A naked bloke wrecked my car': Elderly man gets rude shock

Ken Harrison, 80, has been forced off the road after a naked teenager jumped on his car

Ken Harrison, 80, has been forced off the road after a naked teenager jumped on his car

AN ELDERLY man has been forced off the road after a bizarre incident involving a late night drive, a police visit and a naked teenager.

Ken Harrison, 80, received the shock of his life when a quick trip to pick up a friend about 3am Saturday morning ended with a shattered windscreen after teen in the nude jumped at his car.

"I just saw this thing, it was a bloke in his birthday suit who just leapt at my car," the West End resident said.

"It was like he was trying to jump over it but he went straight through my windscreen."

Shocked and confused, Mr Harrison stopped in the middle of the road as the young man ran off.

His windscreen was completely shattered, and he later found out there was structural damage to his roof.

Mr Harrison went straight to the police station, where things got even more strange.

"While I was at the station there was a message that came over the radio that a nude person with a possible broken leg in the middle of a road, not far from where it all happened," he said.

Ken Harrison, 80, has been forced off the road with a damaged car, after a naked man jumped in front and smashed his windscreen and roof. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Paramedics were called and took the boy, in his mid teens, to hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries.

The naked teen's odd behaviour had sidelined Mr Harrison, who was uninsured and on the pension, until he could get his car fixed.

But, he wasn't sure if it would be a simple repair.

"He's put me off the road and without a car over Christmas."

"I can't afford to get another car."

Mr Harrison has lived in his Edwards St unit for eight years, and previously called Cranbrook home before his wife died.

Ken Harrison, 80, has been forced off the road with a damaged car, after a naked man jumped in front and smashed his windscreen and roof. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I've never had anything like this happen to me in my life."

"It just shows you the kind of things happening in this town."

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and are investigating a number of witnesses statements provided to them.

No charges have been laid.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as 'A naked bloke wrecked my car': Elderly man gets rude shock