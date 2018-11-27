A MOTHER'S GRIEF: 'I want him to walk up that driveway'

A MOTHER'S GRIEF: MRS Debbie Mills of Hervey Bay with son Darel Herschell (Bundaberg) outside Bundaberg Courthouse last year after a man was jailed for the road death of her eldest son Travis Herschell in a crash near Gin Gin in May 2014.

A MOTHER'S GRIEF: MRS Debbie Mills of Hervey Bay with son Darel Herschell (Bundaberg) outside Bundaberg Courthouse last year after a man was jailed for the road death of her eldest son Travis Herschell in a crash near Gin Gin in May 2014. contributed

HE WOULD give the shirt off his own back for anybody, that's how the mother of Travis Herschell remembers her eldest son four years after he lost his life on a Bundaberg road.

Debbie Mills recalled the frightful day she heard the news that her 28-year-old son had been involved in a head-on crash. He died instantly.

"I wanted to die myself honestly, it's not a thing that any parent should go through," she said.

"You never get over the loss of a child. whether it's young or old - never."

Travis Herschell tragically lost his life when a car drove onto the wrong side of the road and hit his ute. Contributed

On May 27, 2014, Travis had been driving on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd when another car, travelling on the wrong side of the road, struck his ute.

In 2017, the driver of the second car, Dylan Jade Cooper, 22, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months in jail with a release on parole after serving three months.

Heartbroken, Mrs Mills said her family had not received an apology in the four years since Travis's death. She felt like the justice system failed her son.

"There's a big gap in our life," she said.

"I feel as though I've got to be the strong person for the rest of the kids, because Travis left four brothers, I've got to be strong for them.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of Travis, I want him to walk up that driveway. "There's not a day that goes by that we don't mention his name."

She said her own parents were devastated by the loss and that Travis would have been an uncle just months after he died.

"One of his brothers was having Travis as his best man at the wedding, so he had to deal with that - a couple of months later they were expecting their first child, well that child doesn't grow up with an uncle anymore."

ALL OR NOTHING: Barbarians and Turtles fight annually for the Travis Herschell Memorial Shield, named in his memory after he lost his life. Pictured is Matt Leighton, Peter Holmes, Deb Mills, Peter Emery and Nathan Freeman. Photo: Ben Turnbull / NewsMail Ben Turnbull BUN301014RUG1

Mrs Mills had sought help to deal with her grieving not long after she lost her son.

"I did go to counselling to speak to somebody - I probably wanted answers," she said.

"Children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around."

Christmas has not been the same for Mrs Mills and her family since their loss.

"I don't like Christmas because the last Christmas, in 2013, we had it at Travis's place," she said.

"We just spent a day at the beach, Travis loved the beach and loved fishing, so we don't go to anybody's place for Christmas anymore."

She said she wants motorists to be more safe on the roads, if not for themselves then for other road users and the families impacted by the death of a loved one.

"I just want to get a point out to every driver, I don't care if you're young or you're old - do not pick up a phone while you are driving, do not get in the vehicle if you've had alcohol or drugs, and be attentive while driving."

Each year about 240 people die on Queensland roads. This year's toll is already up to 219 lives lost, expected to surpass the yearly average by the end of the year.

Total fatalities on Queensland roads. Toni Benson-Rogan

Today, The Courier-Mail and News Queensland papers from around the state begin an extensive road safety campaign to try and get drivers to change their behaviours behind the wheel. The campaign will be exploring the biggest risks on our roads, telling the stories of victims and the horrors witnessed by emergency services workers in an effort to drive down the road toll.