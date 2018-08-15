Menu
A man is in a serious condition after an excavator fell on him at a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.
News

Excavator falls on man at worksite

by Campbell Gellie
15th Aug 2018 12:07 PM
A MAN is in a serious condition after a excavator fell on him in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported the man was crushed by an exactor while working at Helensvale.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were sent to the Latrobe Ave address at 11.10am.

Paramedics are currently taking the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

This follows a single vehicle crash on the M1 this morning.

