The 58-year-old man who was known to New South Wales police, claimed he’d been kidnapped from the Mansfield Hotel on Flinders St.
‘Handcuffed and bound’: Bizarre kidnapping

by SCOTT SAWYER
5th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

A MAN handcuffed and with his mouth taped turned up at a Townsville service station claiming he'd been kidnapped during a bizarre late-night incident.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said no official complaint had been made yet, but confirmed a man had turned up at the Puma service station in Townsville City with his hands handcuffed and mouth covered with masking tape.

It's understood the man had escaped from a vehicle.

Sen-Sgt Matheson said the man presented at the service station about 11.35pm Wednesday and appeared to have been assaulted.

The 58-year-old man who was known to New South Wales police, claimed he'd been kidnapped from the Mansfield Hotel on Flinders St and driven around town.

He was uncooperative with police last night and was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

Detectives from Townsville's Criminal Investigation Branch were looking into the incident today.

