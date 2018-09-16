'A lovely life' for surf life saving hall-of-famer

HALL OF FAME: Fred Green with his Surf Life Saving SA Hall of Fame award.

AT 89 years of age, there is no stopping Fred Green.

Mr Green is about to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, and just last month was inducted into the Surf Life Saving South Australia Hall of Fame for his achievements in surf sport.

He said the achievement was something to get excited about.

"It is always a buzz - and it was for services that were nearly 50 years ago,” Mr Green said.

After many years of surf lifesaving, the Orroroo-born former builder built a boat and sailed from Fremantle to Durban - where he joined his wife Audrey and they set sail on a six-year adventure across the globe.

"The places we enjoyed were mostly about the people - the people you meet make the place,” he said.

"You could live like a millionaire on nothing at all.”

Their life in Bundaberg began over 32 years ago, when they regained their land legs and decided to stay.

"We arrived back from six years' sailing and liked the climate and the people so we stayed,” Mr Green said. Mr Green has been a full-time carer for Audrey, who has Parkinsons disease, for several years.

Despite this change of life, Mr Green wouldn't change the 67 years' the couple has spent together.

"I try to enjoy everything in life - we have made a lovely life,” he said.

"She has looked after me for 60 years and it is about time I returned the favour.”