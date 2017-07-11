More than 22,000 calls were made the Hoon Hotline across Queensland last year.

BUNDABERG residents are dobbing in hundreds of hoons a year - and the city's traffic police boss says noisy cars and street racing are among the top complaints.

Queensland Police Service figures reveal 1132 calls were made to the Hoon Hotline in the Wide Bay Burnett district last year.

Bundaberg Road Policing Unit officer in charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said they received a lot of reports about noise from modified cars.

"A lot of hoons seem to make their vehicles as loud as humanly possible and when they are travelling late at night it wakes people up and results in complaints,” Sgt Arnold said.

"We have a lot complaints on a Thursday night for some unknown reason; it seems to be our hoon lapping night.”

Sgt Arnold said industrial areas of town, such as around Johanna Blvd, were hooning hotspots.

"We frequently get young males doing burnouts in many industrial areas and street racing,” he said.

Many drivers involved were on probational licences with only four points up their sleeves, he said.

"It could result in their vehicles being seized, impounded or forfeited and possibly loss of occupation should they rely on a vehicle for work,” he said.

"A lot of them think they'll never get caught but we detect a number of people every week who had that same thought.”

He encouraged residents to contact the hotline if they had information about hooning in their area.

"We can't get them all, unfortunately but we try to get to as many as we can,” he said.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said hooning was a road safety and antisocial behaviour issue.

Ms Ritchie said immaturity played a "huge part” in hooning and they typically saw a decrease in offending when people grew up.

She said the Hoon Hotline relied on the public to help crack down on the problem.

"People in regional areas do need to report these sorts of offences, particularly if they are causing a nuisance to your friends and family,” she said.

More than 22,000 calls were made to the hotline 13HOON (134666) across Queensland last year.

