A lot of home for very little

BARGAIN HOME: Plenty to love about this Avenell Heights home.

A HOME for under $200,000 on a 927sq m block, this Avenell Heights property offers plenty for its minimal price tag.

BARGAIN HOME: The kitchen includes some original features. Contributed

The solid structured timber home at 15 Sims Rd features weatherboard clad exterior, hardwood trusses and framework, hardwood timber floors, high set ceilings and generous bedrooms.

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus study/office and front sun room, a large family lounge with retro carpet big enough to use as combined formal dining, eat in kitchen and multi-purpose family room, it also features air-conditioning in a number of the rooms.

BARGAIN HOME: The carpet in the living area is as retro as it gets.

The main bathroom is fitted with toilet, large shower and vanity with extra shower and toilet located at rear of home.

BARGAIN HOME: 15 Sims Rd has hit the market with a price tag of just $192,000.

The fully-fenced 927sq m block is easily maintained and the back yard also includes a tool shed with concrete floor plus a storage section to rear.

The property has hit the market at just $192,000 via Century 21 as an exclusive listing, call agent Rob Prendergast on 0412 511 220 to arrange a viewing.