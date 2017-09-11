A little Frank Sinatra for Bundy

BUNDABERG residents will be transported back to the golden days of music when Australian film and singing sensation Tom Burlinson brings his Frank Sinatra tribute show to The Lakes Retirement Village.

Burlinson will take the stage to recreate Sinatra's hits, including favourites such as New York, New York and My Way, in a tribute that has been renowned as a very true likeness to Sinatra himself.

The free event is one of 13 being held in Queensland, as part of the national Lendlease Spring Retirement Festival being hosted across 64 of its villages throughout Australia and will be held on September 20.

General manager of Lendlease's Queensland retirement living business, Ann Holzer, said the festival was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate living an active and creative life and to inspire those aged over 55 to try something new.

"This is the fifth year we've that the festival has been held in Queensland - it's always a huge hit for both residents and new guests to the villages, and this year's festival program is our best yet,” she said.

"Audiences get a 'two-in-one' performance with Tom's show - they get to see an acclaimed Australian actor and performer, and they get to see Sinatra's hits live on stage - this is one of our headline acts, and we're thrilled to be able to bring it to Bundaberg.”

Cost: Free, but bookings are essential via www.springretirementfestival.com.au