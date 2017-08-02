A lifetime of surf safety

RECOGNISED: Wendy Johnston and Robert Cremer have been awarded life membership of the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

SURF LIFE SAVING: Two members of the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club were recognised for their unwavering commitment to the club and community with life membership.

Wendy Johnston and Robert Cremer have given more than a decade of service to the club.

They were officially made life members at the club's annual general meeting.

Johnston has logged a total of 1103.5 hours of patrol since the 2002-03 season and earned the coveted Patrol Family of the Year for two of those years, in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

She has held a role on the management committee for most of the past decade.

"I'm incredibly humbled because it's such a huge part of my life and my kids lives,” Johnston said.

"You don't do it for the recognition.

"I had two kids, four jobs and volunteered so it was really nice to get some recognition.”

Johnston said it was great that so many people still volunteered for organisations like surf lifesaving clubs despite how busy and time-poor they are.

"There is something really special about volunteers,” she said.

Johnston not only represented the club daily with patrols but also earned state and national surf sports medals between 2010 and 2013.

One of the highlights off the sand for Johnston was when she was the youth and membership development officer and the Bundaberg SLSC was presented with the WBC and State Youth Development Club of the Year in 2011-12.

While Cremer might not be seen wearing the red and yellow on the beach, his role behind the scenes has been significant for the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club.

Having held the role of Wide Bay Capricorn branch director of surf Sports since 2010, his commitment to officiating at carnivals, coaching and mentoring junior members has helped countless lifeguards and ensured the success of numerous meets.

A club spokesman said Cremer was constantly tending to administrative tasks, helping out with financial duties and even mowing and weeding.

"A club is only as successful as its members. Our club is really fortunate to have great members like Bob and Wendy.”