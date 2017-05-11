25°
News

A lifetime of nursing roles

Ashley Clark
| 11th May 2017 6:36 PM
INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY: Clinical nurse Di Gee with colleague and patient transport officer Jay Boving
INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY: Clinical nurse Di Gee with colleague and patient transport officer Jay Boving Ashley Clark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A REGISTERED nurse, regional area nurse, emergency department nurse, phlebotomist and agency nurse are just some of the roles Di Gee has taken up over the years.

The experience and constant change from speciality to speciality is something she said had paved the way for her successful and enjoyable career.

"I love to provide help and care to people who are unwell and helping them regain their health,” she said.

"Also, being part of a team of such diverse fields is just wonderful.

"There isn't too many jobs that allow you to work with such a vast range of people in different areas of speciality while also having the opportunity to travel from place to place.”

The now Bundaberg Hospital co ordinator for the Patient Transport Unit and the Transit Lounge said her long career began at just 18 years old.

"I started training at Westmead Hospital Sydney in 1982,” she said.

"I was 18 when I started my career and I knew it was something that I had always wanted to do.”

"It was my love.”

Mrs Gee said she had practised at hospitals in Mount Druitt, Gundagai, Tumut, Blacktown, Darwin and Bollon before working locally.

One of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences, she said, was being involved in the 2004 Tilt Train derailment at Berajondo, near Rosedale, with 150 passengers and seven crew on board.

The lead power car and the following seven trailer cars were thrown off the rails as the Spirit of Townsville diesel train entered a curve just before Cabbage Tree Creek travelling at 112kmh, in an area that was zoned 60kmh.

Remarkably, no one was killed.

"I was the clinical nurse on that evening as shift coordinator and I went up to the tilt train and assisted in the process of triage there.”

"There were a lot of injured people. It was an experience that has given me skills for other aspects of my career.”

Clinical nurse Di Gee with collegue and patient transport officer Jay Boving.
Clinical nurse Di Gee with collegue and patient transport officer Jay Boving. Ashley Clark

Mrs Gee said the her time as an emergency department nurse saw many highs and lows

"You face lots of challenges in emergency,” she said.

"It's a specialised style of nursing because you have to work at a very fast pace all of the time and you have to be a jack of all trades.

"Shift work can be quite taxing on your body and if you have a young family.”

She said her two daughters and "wonderful” husband had supported her greatly throughout the years.

"I don't think I would have managed to stay in nursing if I didn't have their constant support,” she said.

Mrs Gee said for those considering a nursing career, it was important to keep an open mind and branch out.

"Getting as much experience in different areas as you can is a great thing,” she said.

”Go and experience different roles because at the end of the day, you use all of those skills no matter where you are.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg hospital international nurses day nurse

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Addict pleads for normal life after drug bust in motel

Addict pleads for normal life after drug bust in motel

"WE JUST want to get off the gear and a have a normal life”.

Does the cashless welfare card belong in Bundy?

TAX SCRAPPED: Hinkler MP and assistant minister to the deputy prime minister, Keith Pitt.

Hinkler MP is rallying to get the community on side

Fishing is worth a crack this weekend

Lake Monduran has been firing up with fish

We're blessed to have great nurses: Mater

CARE: Florence Nightingale.

Nurses are highest quality

Local Partners

Cheese workshop comes to Monto

Permaculture RealFoods workshop in Monto this weekend.

170km beach walk starts with a single step

STEP UP: Walkers Dr Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day, Preetie Shehkkar and supporter Gary Parsons.

Team walk the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg

Mamma Mia! ABBA tribute to perform

ABBALIVE performers will play a tribute show at The Club Hotel.

Get ready to dance!

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Rural 0 0 $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd.) Large shed on corner of block.

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

LEASED: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan.

Renters "gravitating towards new properties”

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!