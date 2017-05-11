A lifetime of nursing roles

A REGISTERED nurse, regional area nurse, emergency department nurse, phlebotomist and agency nurse are just some of the roles Di Gee has taken up over the years.

The experience and constant change from speciality to speciality is something she said had paved the way for her successful and enjoyable career.

"I love to provide help and care to people who are unwell and helping them regain their health,” she said.

"Also, being part of a team of such diverse fields is just wonderful.

"There isn't too many jobs that allow you to work with such a vast range of people in different areas of speciality while also having the opportunity to travel from place to place.”

The now Bundaberg Hospital co ordinator for the Patient Transport Unit and the Transit Lounge said her long career began at just 18 years old.

"I started training at Westmead Hospital Sydney in 1982,” she said.

"I was 18 when I started my career and I knew it was something that I had always wanted to do.”

"It was my love.”

Mrs Gee said she had practised at hospitals in Mount Druitt, Gundagai, Tumut, Blacktown, Darwin and Bollon before working locally.

One of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences, she said, was being involved in the 2004 Tilt Train derailment at Berajondo, near Rosedale, with 150 passengers and seven crew on board.

The lead power car and the following seven trailer cars were thrown off the rails as the Spirit of Townsville diesel train entered a curve just before Cabbage Tree Creek travelling at 112kmh, in an area that was zoned 60kmh.

Remarkably, no one was killed.

"I was the clinical nurse on that evening as shift coordinator and I went up to the tilt train and assisted in the process of triage there.”

"There were a lot of injured people. It was an experience that has given me skills for other aspects of my career.”

Clinical nurse Di Gee with collegue and patient transport officer Jay Boving. Ashley Clark

Mrs Gee said the her time as an emergency department nurse saw many highs and lows

"You face lots of challenges in emergency,” she said.

"It's a specialised style of nursing because you have to work at a very fast pace all of the time and you have to be a jack of all trades.

"Shift work can be quite taxing on your body and if you have a young family.”

She said her two daughters and "wonderful” husband had supported her greatly throughout the years.

"I don't think I would have managed to stay in nursing if I didn't have their constant support,” she said.

Mrs Gee said for those considering a nursing career, it was important to keep an open mind and branch out.

"Getting as much experience in different areas as you can is a great thing,” she said.

”Go and experience different roles because at the end of the day, you use all of those skills no matter where you are.”