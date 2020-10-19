A-league footballer Shane Smeltz seeks Bundy pollie job

FOOTBALLER Shane Smeltz has played in the A-league and played in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Now he's vying for a seat in Bundaberg.

While inquiries regarding Mr Smeltz's candidacy have gone unanswered, the NewsMail believes Mr Smeltz, as a prominent Palmer supporter residing on the Gold Coast, is the man on the Bundaberg ballot paper.

Somewhat of a celebrity, Mr Smeltz retired from his footy career in 2018, before re-emerging to play for Gold Coast United in January this year.

Mr Smeltz's partner Nikki was given the role of assistant state director for Palmer's party last year.