Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
16th Oct 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg's Steven Charubin has been on Newstart payments.

Yesterday, Mr Charubin, 27, said times had never been tougher.

He was one of more than a dozen people who attended Bundaberg's Salvation Army building yesterday afternoon.

Each Wednesday the Salvos provide food and vouchers to help battlers get by.

The government is under pressure from numerous organisations to lift the Newstart payment.

"Newstart has been helpful, but since being put on the cashless card we've had to readjust our whole budget," Mr Charubin said.

"It does cover some of the bills but we do need to shuffle them around a bit … it causes some strain on mine and my partner's relationship."

He said he was willing to take any job he could to get some form of income.

"More automatic machines means less employment," he said.

"It's definitely harder to find work than it used to be.

" I'm willing to take anything … I do have a goal of some day driving trucks like my dad."

He would love to see more support to get people into work in the region.

Steven said being able to go to the Salvation Army to get a bit of help was a big relief.

"Every bit helps," he said.

"I've got five kids the younger ones drink a lot of milk and as the older ones grow they consume more food."

Financial counsellor for the Salvation Army's Moneycare Program Wayne Chamberlin helps battlers by providing financial advice.

He said Wednesday afternoons at the Bundaberg Salvation Army building allowed people to debrief.

"It's not just emergency relief, it's a good chance for people to sit around and have a chat," he said.

"It's not counselling, it's a debrief and it's a good opportunity for us to help people."

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How break-up triggered life of drug crime

    premium_icon How break-up triggered life of drug crime

    News A Bundaberg man had two trades under his belt and a house when his long-term relationship broke up, triggering a drug crime spree.

    Watch: Crash cam footage as man bolts after terrifying smash

    premium_icon Watch: Crash cam footage as man bolts after terrifying smash

    Crime Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Takalvan St

    Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    premium_icon Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    News A COUPLE have both escaped spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to...

    Stockland Bundaberg’s initiative to back local small business

    premium_icon Stockland Bundaberg’s initiative to back local small...

    News BUNDABERG is full of creative talent and Stockland Shopping Centre is passionate...