A helping hamper for those who need a hand

Gemma Lane was one of many people who went to Global Care Bundaberg for a free hamper.

A LOCAL not-for-profit organisation has given out hampers of food to those in need of a helping hand.

Global Care Bundaberg partnered with Second Bite today to give out vital supplies to families around the region.

She said they would be a big help to her family.

“These are really important for everyone, for those on low income or out of work,” she said.

“I’m a stay at home mum and my husband hasn’t been able to work because of Covid-19 so this sort of thing is really quite crucial for us.

“With the milk and cereal what we have will last us about a week and a half.”

Ms Lane said every community should have services like Global Care Bundaberg.

“It really does help,” she said.

“I can afford my electricity and my rent and they bring people together as well.

“There are a lot of beautiful people here and everyone’s really friendly, it opens up everyone’s hearts.”

Global Care Bundaberg Volunteers Michell Hillcoat, Maureen Lawrence, Carrie Fischer and Robyn Bellert helped give out the hampers to those who needed them.

Global Care Bundaberg co-ordinator Yale Morgan said their low-cost groceries and hamper providing saw about 10,000 people go through their door each year.

“The food hampers have some staple in them, but they’re generally made to suit the family,” he said.

“For a while now we’re partnered with organisations such as Second Bite, Foodbank and Oz Harvest.”

Mr Morgan said Global Care Bundaberg also provided hampers to community groups around the region.

“Generally each week we average around 30 to 35 hampers a week for the community organisations,” he said.

“We have a philosophy that anyone needing a hand up, there’s no questions asked.

“At the end of the day if you need help, we’re here to assist you with that.”