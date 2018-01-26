A healthy passion for fruit in Bundaberg

RUM, sugar and soft drink are quintessential Bundaberg.

Throw in macadamias and sweet potatoes and it's easy to see why we're becoming known as the food bowl of Australia.

But in case you haven't heard it on the vine, for the past decade we have also been the biggest producers of passionfruit in the country, supplying much of the domestic market.

Bundaberg's Tina McPherson is better known for her strawberry farm Tinaberries, but she has been in the passionfruit industry for 10 years and runs about 16ha of crops.

She said despite the dry summer of 2017, which has resulted in a bit of a lull in yields, Bundaberg had the vines to feed a nation.

"Growing passionfruit usually comes with a lot of challenges, most of which are usually weather related,” she said.

"If it's hot and wet, it can lead to disease and pest issues.

"Hot and dry also has its own issues, and so can the cold - passionfruit don't like frost.”

In order to combat the many challenges passionfruit producers face, Ms McPherson said the key was strong and healthy vines.

"Like all crops, it's far more complicated than one would think,” she said.

"Which is why it's important to have an integrated plan in place to ensure vine health.

"Bundaberg is the largest producer of passionfruit and probably has been for the last decade.

"Majority of supply goes to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with some fruit making its way to Perth.

"We'd be supplying most of the domestic market.”

Ms McPherson said there were about a dozen producers in the region, with the majority of her passionfruit marketed as Peep Creek Passionfruit and some as Tinaberries Passionfruit.

For anyone looking to start their own passionfruit vine, whether it be commercially or in the backyard, Ms McPherson had a few tips.

She said full sunlight, shelter from the wind and the addition of chicken poo were key.

"Chicken poo is what you want,” she said.

"Back in the old days people always had passionfruit vines over their chicken coops because they love chicken poo.”