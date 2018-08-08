Menu
HIGH FIVE: Essie McCrystal with Riding For The Disableds Megan Wray and Talitha Mulvena.
HIGH FIVE: Essie McCrystal with Riding For The Disableds Megan Wray and Talitha Mulvena.
A hand up for disabled service

Emma Reid
by
8th Aug 2018 4:50 PM
TWO Freemason lodges are ensuring a vital Bundaberg service will keep on riding with a donation of $8400.

Bundaberg Riding for Disable received the hand up from the Continuity and Tyrian Masonic Lodges with support from Hand Heart Pocket charity to purchase new equestrian equipment.

RDA vice president Megan Wray said the funds helped to purchase helmets and the group ensured training of RDA support workers. Ms Wray said it was important to be trained in a range of medical problems when working with the disabled.

"We can't put people in a dangerous position and that's why we need the training,” she said. The group was very thankful for the support given by the lodges.

