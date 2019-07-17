A great opportunity in heart of Mooloolaba

THIS home at 53 Douglas St has never before been offered to the market.

With medium density coding, it is a property that will appeal to owner-occupiers, investors, developers and land bank people.

53 Douglas St, Mooloolaba

Just 450 metres to the incredible Mooloolaba beachfront, the cafes, the boutiques, surf club, yacht club, and so much more - you are within walking distance to it all.

There is no other house on the market today this close to Mooloolaba Beach.

Being a corner block, there is full street access for the caravan and boat.

Built on two levels, the lower level has three-car accommodation, extensive courtyard, and a sparkling in-ground swimming pool. It also houses a large office, and a massive family room with a wet bar - this could so easily be a dual living situation.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, a large and modern bathroom, a formal lounge, another office and a generous family room - with stunning timber floors.

It is a beautiful home - the kitchen has been renovated, and offers granite benchtops, high quality stainless steel appliances and this extends to a dining area, and has access to two generous decks.

While the home is comfortable and features quality finishes, there is an opportunity to renovate and create your luxury hideaway, or to re-develop the corner block.

The property also presents an excellent investment opportunity. There is scope to easily create two separate tenancies and with high demand for rental properties in the area enjoy a solid regular income stream generated by a quality asset with potential for future capital gains.

53 DOUGLAS ST, MOOLOOLABA

3 Bed

2 Bath

2 Car

Pool

Agent: Vicki Stewart and Stephen Sahlqvist at Stewart Property

Contact: 0412 713 041, 0458 201 361

Features: Corner block in a great location, three large bedrooms plus two studies, renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite benchtops. Potential for a fully self-contained living space on the ground floor, side access for caravan or boat, sparkling in-ground swimming pool

Area: 665sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, July 20, at 11àm

Inspection: Saturday 10am