A GOLDEN FEAT: Allison wins gold at state titles

Brody Allison and Lauren Godfrey after their success at the state titles. Mike Knott BUN150119CYC5

CYCLING: "A gap opened up and I got out of the seat and just pedalled for my life.”

Bundaberg Cycling Club's Brody Allison was a man possessed at the recent cycling state track titles in Brisbane.

But it was for a good reason.

Allison wanted to win a gold medal at the track titles to add to his road state success last year when he won gold in the under-17 criterium race.

And when he got the chance he wasn't going to relinquish it.

The 14-year-old competed in the keirin, his final race on the program, and was running in fifth just before the final lap but he wasn't out of the race.

He was following the number one sprinter waiting for his moment to pounce and it came as the bell rang to signal the final lap.

"I went around those other four riders and came out on top,” he said.

"I don't know really where the power came from, my legs aren't really as big as some of those guys.

"I just had that determination to win gold.”

Allison wasn't able to celebrate on the line, he was only half a wheel ahead of his rivals when he finished.

The Shalom College student had to wait until the result came up on the board.

"It was pretty big for me, it was my first individual gold,” he said.

"When it came up as first position, it was really good.”

Allison didn't just win gold at the event, he also scored bronze in the 500m time trial and in the sprint.

In the sprint he came back from one race down to defeat Balmoral Racing Club's Ryan Elliott.

The time trial was also a strong result for him.

"I did a 35.5, which is a PB for me by a mile,” he said.

Allison's success was impressive considering he was competing against other cyclists that are a year older than him.

He can now defend his title next year as well.

"It's good to know I'm at that high level,” he said.

"Being a bottom-ager it's sort of a bit daunting at the start but really good now.”

Allison will now compete for Queensland at the upcoming national titles in March.

"The selection was on the last day after the last races,” he said.

"I didn't really know whether I was going to get in (at the start).

"But I got the two bronzes and gold so I had a good feeling I was going to be selected, which I did.”

Before that Allison will get the chance to battle the best under-17 riders again when Queensland brings both the under-15 and U17 squad to Bundaberg for the upcoming Auswide International Cyclefest next month.

Allison wasn't the only rider from Bundy to compete with Lauren Godfrey joining him.

The Shalom College student didn't win a medal but finished ninth in the scratch race and the 500m time trial in her first ever state titles.

"I did pretty well it was a great learning experience to be on a different track,” she said.

"It was a very steep track.

Godfrey is now preparing to compete at the Cyclefest and at a Rockhampton meet over the next couple of months.