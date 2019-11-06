A gem of a proposal love story

MAN WITH A PLAN: Eddie Leigh proposed to Georgia Churchill at the Bundaberg Gemfair over the weekend.

MAN WITH A PLAN: Eddie Leigh proposed to Georgia Churchill at the Bundaberg Gemfair over the weekend.

A MARRIAGE proposal is a momentous occasion for anyone, but for one Bundaberg couple it was made all the more special with a unique twist.

Eddie Leigh got down on one knee to ask his wife-to-be Georgia Churchill to marry him.

But timing and place was everything and Mr Leigh struck while the ‘love’ iron was red hot.

MAN WITH A PLAN: Eddie Leigh proposed to Georgia Churchill at the Bundaberg Gemfair over the weekend.

After purchasing a ring, he dropped to one of his knees at the Bundaberg Gemfair over the weekend and proposed to Ms Churchill with the stunning new ring.

The sweet moment saw Ms Churchill accept the offer of marriage to her future husband, much to the excitement of stallholders and fair goers at the event.

Look out for the full story and read about how the happy couple came to be, in Friday’s NewsMail.