POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Kirsten Clements is making positive changes in her new role, but says it's a community effort that's led to the school's success.
Community

A+ for principal lifting spirits and making positive change

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
ACTING Burnett Heads State School principal Kirsten Clements has been commended for her efforts in creating a positive change in the school and local community.

P and C committee president Janet Matthews said the school had seen a major boost in morale since Mrs Clements took on the position at the start of the year.

"Kirsten has been working really hard with the whole school community, but the staff morale is up, the parent morale is up,” Mrs Matthews said.

"She's connecting all the dots. She's really trying hard to get all those local businesses, parents working all together.”

Mrs Clements said it wasn't a solo act to achieve positive growth, and credit had to go to the entire community.

"I've certainly got a great team surrounding me, I've certainly got a great community behind me (and) P&C supporting me,” she said.

She said the school was taking a different direction.

"We took away the approach of looking at behaviour and started teaching children life skills.”

