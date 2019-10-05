A FLAMING START: Side ready to play with Schultz Schulz ready to play

Brendan Schultz sets off for a run for The Waves.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s Brendon Schultz admits if Wide Bay is to be competitive at home this weekend, it needs to post better totals when it bats.

And he hopes to lead the side in that pursuit.

Schultz has been picked for the Flames squad for the second consecutive year as the side competes in the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

But while last year the tournament was in Mackay this year sees Schultz play at home at Salter Oval.

The Waves player is currently playing in the Brisbane Premier Cricket competition for Sunshine Coast, competing in second grade with hopes of playing in the first grade.

The next level after first grade is state cricket.

Schultz is in good form after making a century last month against Wynnum/Manly and a half century against Northern Suburbs last weekend.

“I didn’t expect to get enough runs so quickly,” he said.

“It’s a better level of cricket and better people.”

His form has even got him in the sights of selectors for first grade.

“I got told if I made more runs I would be considered,” Schultz said.

“There’s a chance, a couple of other players in the top grade aren’t making runs.”

But Schultz’s focus isn’t on the Sunshine Coast this weekend, it is on Wide Bay.

The focus is simple for him and the team, get a win.

The Flames didn’t get one last year.

“I hope we do better than last year,” Schultz said.

“Last year we didn’t score enough runs and we didn’t chase scores we should have.

“So hopefully we do better.”