A fine man and fine officer

RIP: Owen Harms will be remembered by all.

MIRIAM Vale is continuing to mourn one of its own.

Decorated police officer Sergeant Owen Harms, who spent 30 years protecting and serving Queenslanders, died last week.

Last night, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett gave a speech in Parliament honouring the fallen cop.

"Sgt Harms was stationed in the small and tight-knit community of Miriam Vale in my electorate for 20 years, where he dedicated his life to protecting, serving and improving the community he loved so much,” Mr Bennett said.

"He was a decorated officer held in the highest regard by his fellow officers over a 30-year career of service.”

Sgt Harms had received the Australia Police Medal, National Medal and a Certificate of Merit from the Royal Humane Society of Australasia for his part in trying to save two boys trapped in a collapsed sand tunnel in Agnes Water.

"Described as a 'true blue Aussie with a heart of gold', Owen was presented with an award and recognition for his diligence, ethical conduct and commitment to his community,” Mr Bennett said.

He said Sgt Harms had rallied the local sports and volunteer community around him as he championed the upgrade of Gary Larsen Oval.

"His commitment and vision to encourage families to get out and get active was highlighted when 800 Miriam Vale residents attended the unveiling of the facilities that he worked so hard to get.”

Mr Bennett said Sgt Harms had recently found his battle with cancer was over - but his battle with the demands of one of the hardest, most selfless jobs was not.

"Owen's struggles with the confronting requirements of his role as a police officer came at a cost, and that price is one we all bear responsibility for.”

"His passing is a devastating loss to his family, Lyn, Brendon and Bree, to his police colleagues, and to all of us, and we mourn with them the loss of a fine man and a fine police officer.”

Sgt Harms's funeral was on Tuesday.

If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.