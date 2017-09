Having some beers while fishing was a costly mistake for a local fisho.

A FISHERMAN who had a few beers while beach fishing off rocks got busted drink driving on his way home.

Virak Than pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on July 20 at Burnett Heads.

Police said they stopped him at 9.30pm on the Harbour Esplanade for an RBT.

He told officers he drank five cans of beer while fishing on the rocks.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.056.

Than was fined $400 and lost his licence for one month.