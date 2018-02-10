A fare go for Vets

BUNDABERG veterans can now access cheaper public transport in Queensland thanks to the government's white card concession scheme.

Under the scheme, white card holders will receive a 50 per cent discount on public transport fares across the state, bringing them into line with concessions for current DVA gold card holders.

Extending concessions to white card holders brings Queensland more closely in line with other states such as New South Wales and Western Australia and will apply on TransLink bus, rail, tram, and ferry services, regional Qconnect bus services and approved regional ferry services.