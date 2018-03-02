A family affair for Holden

FAMILY FUN: Craig Holden, 45, and his two kids Baylee, 14, and Kobi, 11, are competing as a family for the first time at the Queensland Surf Life Saving Championships in March at the Sunshine Coast.

FAMILY FUN: Craig Holden, 45, and his two kids Baylee, 14, and Kobi, 11, are competing as a family for the first time at the Queensland Surf Life Saving Championships in March at the Sunshine Coast. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THIS year's State Surf Life Saving championships will mean a great deal more for veteran Craig Holden as his youngest joins the club to compete in their first Queensland champs as a family.

Kobi Holden, 11, is excited to be competing in his first state competition as an individual and will be looking up to big sister Baylee, 14, as she rounds out her final year as a junior competitor.

The SLSQ championships will be held in two separate locations on the Sunshine Coast, with the Youth Championships taking place on March 2 to 4 at Alexandra Headland and the Senior/ Master's Championships on March 16-18 at Maroochydore.

Mr Holden said the two championships were very similar, with the only addition to the senior competition including ski events.

"Kobi is really good at the water events, so the swim, board and iron man, and Baylee will compete in the same events as well as the 2km beach run,” Mr Holden said.

"Both Kobi and Baylee will also compete in team events and relays and have previously made finals at states.”

Mr Holden said it's hard to know how the Bundaberg youth will go until they measure up against the competition as the field is very strong.

"You'd like to think there'd be a medal chance amongst the three clubs from Bundaberg, but it's hard to pinpoint exactly who that would be,” Mr Holden said.

"I think a lot of the kids around here, their main goal is to make a final... which is very hard to do, so if they can get themselves into a final, anything can happen from there.”

Around 50 juniors will attend the youth meet from the Bundaberg district and he hopes conditions are challenging but not too difficult for the youngsters.

Mr Holden has been competing at the championships since he was a nipper almost 40 years ago and said this event is the second last step for the senior and masters' competitors before the Aussies where Baylee will compete for the first time.

"I'm pretty excited about moving up to the senior comp next year because I'll get to race on the skis which I haven't really been on but I'm looking forward to learning,” Miss Holden said.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2H79B2F or http://bit.ly/2ElLeR4.