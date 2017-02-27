A fair go for home buyers

RETHINKING REAL ESTATE: One MP says rental history should be considered by lenders.

NATIONALS Member for Mallee Andrew Broad recently raised a hot topic when he suggested that rental histories could be used as proof that potential home buyers are capable of making payments on a home.

"There is growing insecurity in the job market - a job for life now seems to belong to a bygone era, while the great Australian dream of home ownership is increasingly out of the reach of our younger people," he said.

"I've been considering these things and how to develop policy that addresses them.

"It should be a concern to the whole country that hardworking, young Australians are struggling to buy their first home, as they compete with investors and house prices continue to soar."

The New South Wales politician said a federal change in policy would allow people who are struggling with a deposit to get into a home of their own.

Mr Broad said an innovative approach was needed to find a solution, particularly in regional areas.

"During the Global Financial Crisis, Australian banks came to the Commonwealth Government with requests for us to be their guarantor," he said.

"The government supported the banks but we didn't ask enough of the banks, in return for the support we gave."

Could this be the change that first home buyers really need?

"In many towns, weekly house rental payments are equal to that of the cost of a 25-year purchase repayment plan," he said.

"If an individual or couple can demonstrate three years of perfect rental history, it stands to reason that it could be considered as evidence of their capacity to service loan repayments on a home at a similar rate.

"In return for government backing, policy could be developed that requires banks to remove the demand for a deposit for those first homebuyers with a proven rental record."

Mr Broad said that with rents rising and minimum deposit demand increasing, the younger generation was getting increasily priced out.

"This simple change would assist many young Australians to achieve home ownership," he said.

"As things stand, young people are paying ever larger rents while minimum deposits are also increasing meaning the ability to reach a starting point is slipping further out of reach.

The manner in which the current settings are framed, housing investors are favoured over first time purchasers and this is neither good for our country economically or socially."

Mr Broad said the change could make a difference for generations to come.

"Creative policy around government backed bonds and other measures must be developed to return balance to our housing market but adopting rental history in lieu of deposit is surely a worthy place to begin the conversation," he said.

"Creative policy around government backed bonds and other measures must be developed to return balance to our housing market but adopting rental history in lieu of deposit is surely a worthy place to begin the conversation," he said.

"Our stability and everything that develops from it, depends on creating more opportunities, not less, for our children and grandchildren."

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan said saving a deposit, however, showed commitment and showed that prospective buyers were capable of coping financially.

"If you want to buy, you have to save," she said.

Ms Allan said as the rules stood currently, it would be a legal issue because banks must take a deposit to give a home loan.

Ms Allan said, however, extending the first home owners' grant to existing homes could be beneficial.

"It would certainly open up a lot of the market," she said.