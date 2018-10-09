A DREAM DEBUT: Laybutt scores for Kumuls

Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt is all smiles after making his debut for Papua New Guinea

LEAGUE: Everything almost went to plan for Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt in his Papua New Guinea debut.

The former North Queensland Cowboy scored and won 'players' player' for the Kumuls in the side's 34-16 loss to Australia's PM XIII side.

Laybutt, playing from the bench, scored the second try for Papua New Guinea but it was not enough to beat an Australian side filled with some youngsters and experienced players.

"I wasn't too nervous actually, I like to stay composed and relaxed so it didn't really faze me,” he said after the game.

"I was just excited to get out there.”

Australia raced to a 24-0 lead in the first half, which was interrupted when fans ran on to the Port Moresby stadium ground.

A light tower that looked like it was about to collapse triggered panic in the fans, and forced them onto the field.

Once the delay was over, Papua New Guinea fought back.

Fellow Bundy player Lachlan Lam helped to set up the first try before Laybutt scored for the first time at international level.

"It was a big moment,” he said.

"It was last tackle and we were attacking their line, I pointed through for James Segyaro to kick it and ran through the line and grounded it virtually under the posts.”

Laybutt said the week and being part of the squad made him respect the country and the Kumuls jersey more.

"Seeing everyone in the street, at the game, in the villages, it really showed how much it meant to them and I was extremely proud,” he said.

"I couldn't have asked for better support, they welcomed me and made me feel very honoured to put on that jersey.

"The atmosphere was amazing, there was 18,000 people in attendance and it sounded like 30,000.”

And he would have no problems coming back to the region and playing for the country again.

Port Moresby is a really nice place, there's a lot more to PNG than people think,” he said.

"If the coach is willing to keep me in the side, I would love to play for PNG again.”

Laybutt will now take a break, including a trip to Bundy, before preparing for next season.

Lam, 20, will do the same before finding out if he will remain at the Sydney Roosters.