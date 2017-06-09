A dream come true as chooks move into new home

A FLOCK of very special chickens have just moved into their new home - and in the process one Bundy girl's dream has come true.

Summer Farrelly's goal of spreading the soothing power of chickens across Bundaberg is on its way now that her specially trained therapy chickens have been placed in their newly built hutches at Community Lifestyle support.

The coops were built and donated with the help of a number of local businesses including Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes, Bunnings and Helping Hands.

"Today my dream has finally became a reality,” nine-year-old Summer said.

"My therapeutic chickens have moved into their new home at Community Lifestyle Support.

"From here we will be running a variety of programs for members of our community to access so they can feel the benefits of chicken love.”

Summer, who has autism spectrum disorder, and her mum, Cynthia Hart, have written programs to guide how to use the chickens as a tool to help people with a range of physical and mental disabilities.

"They are settling in very well. Mum made them a dust bath and a swing,” Summer said.

"They haven't worked out how to use the swing yet but I'm sure it won't take long.”

If you want to find out whether you may benefit from chicken therapy, phone Community Lifestyle Support on 4155 6121.