A dozen COVID-19 cases now in Wide Bay

VIRUS CRISIS: Residents can be tested at Bundaberg Hospital if they exhibit the relevant symptoms.

THE Wide Bay now has a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Queensland Health released the state’s latest data, with 50 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raising the state total to 493.

Contact tracing is underway for the 50 new cases.

According to the department, majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state,” the statement read.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick.”

Symptoms reported in identified cases of COVID-19 include fever, a cough, fatigue, sore throat and shortness of breath.

A fever clinic has been established at the Bundaberg Hospital for testing.

However, testing is also only possible if you are experiencing the relevant symptoms.

Speaking to the NewsMail previously, a Queensland Health spokesman said if Wide Bay residents met the testing criteria, clinical staff wearing personal protective equipment would test temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse and respiration.

“If people do not have any symptoms there is no testing that can be done to predict if you will become unwell,” the spokesman said.

Queenslanders are eligible for testing if they have been overseas in the last 14 days and have a fever or respiratory symptoms; or have been in close contact with a confirmed novel coronavirus case.

Authorities are urging people to wash their hands correctly, as it remains the “gold standard” of health advice against viruses.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Phone ahead of your visit and inform the surgery of your symptoms and travel history.

For further information on COVID-19, phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).