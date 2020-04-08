A dozen Bundaberg COVID-19 cases as Wide Bay totals hit 22

EASTER is typically a time for camping, holidaying, egg hunts and catching up with friends and family.

But now is the time to stay home.

There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay today, bringing the region’s total 22.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services took to social media to confirm that these cases consist of 12 in Bundaberg, nine in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who has been managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit but who has been isolating in Brisbane.

The post stated that all are people who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“Our Public Health Unit is conducting contact tracing for the new cases, which means we are directly contacting people considered to be at risk,” it read.

“We all need to take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“You can help to protect yourselves, your loved ones and the community by washing your hands thoroughly and regularly, keeping at least 1.5 metres from others, staying at home as much as you can, and avoiding touching your face, nose and mouth.”

With new cases occurring across the state daily, authorities are urging residents not to become complacent over the Easter break.

In Queensland to date, there has been more than 943 cases, five deaths, 345 patients recovered and at least 63,552 patients tested for coronavirus.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state,” a Queensland Health statement read.

Residents are urged to continue following social distancing advice and gathering restrictions.

If you are in quarantine and need food or other essential supplies, call the Community Recovery Hotline: 1800 173 349.