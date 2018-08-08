Menu
NOW COOKING: Dominos staff members Tom Walker, Chase Connelly, Paul Egan and Deeana Gatti. Money from the sale of pizzas will be going towards drought relief. Mike Knott BUN070818DOMINOS1
A dough-raiser to help our drought affected

Emma Reid
by
8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

TONIGHT the three Bundaberg Domino's stores hope to sell out of pizzas all in the name of a good cause. For every pizza sold $1.50 will go to help drought-affected farmers.

Store owner Tom Walker said the national company would be donating 50 cents from each pizza but local stores would add an extra $1.

The Doughraiser fundraiser will kick off at 4pm and continue until 9pm.

Mr Walker said he didn't personally know any farmers that were affected, but farming was in his blood as his "old man and grandparents farmed”.

"As a small food business we are closely tied to farming,” Mr Walker said.

The money raised will provide vital funds to Rural Aid.

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said the charity was thrilled to be the recipient of Domino's national Doughraiser and additional support.

Domino's CEO Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said Domino's own registered charity, Give for Good, would donate an additional $40,000 to the cause.

"So many farmers out there are doing it really tough at the moment and the Domino's Bundaberg team are throwing their full support behind them by raising vital funds for Rural Aid,” Mr Knight said.

"The not-for-profit organisation does amazing work in supporting farming communities through programs like Buy a Bale, which delivers hay for cattle feed and other items.”

