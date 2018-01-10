Menu
A different view of our Aussie landscapes

BRAG: Wonderful Land of Oz by Camille Serisier.
BRAG: Wonderful Land of Oz by Camille Serisier. Contributed

WONDERFUL Land of Oz is the latest exhibition to arrive at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

Artist Camille Serisier depicts a playfully absurd version of Australia through a humorous representation of how the Australian landscape is presented in tourism promotions.

Using a storybook aesthetic - with references to contemporary political, social and environmental issues - the Wonderful Land of Oz is interactive and will delight the entire family.

Check it out now at BRAG, in Gallery Two, on Barolin St.

You can also check out a range of other exhibitions including Saltwater Junkie by Raymon Singleton.

The painted works in Saltwater Junkie capture Raymon's passion for the ocean he names "his blue mistress”.

From the Ground Up is also on display and presents a varied and diverse selection of artworks produced by Lincoln Austin over the last six years. These works offer a glimpse into Austin's ongoing enquiries around the fundamental elements that intersect art, architecture, and mathematics.

Topics:  art brag exhibition whatson

