Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

AS A teenager Trevor McIntosh loved the surf, anything to do with water and with that came the sun.

Mr McIntosh grew up in the 1950s, it didn't mean much to anybody in that era.

There were no warnings, no regulations or campaigns telling people to slip, slop, slap.

Now at 79 years old he has been diagnosed with melanoma, which has spread to his lungs.

He was given six to nine months to live, 11 months ago.

And only months before the diagnosis he lost the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Daphne.

"When I was told, in Brisbane, I didn't feel anything," he said.

"I was at peace with it and I enjoyed the drive home."

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart. Emma Reid

He woke up to sun protection at 21 years of age when he was diagnosed with his first skin cancer, but it may have been too little too late.

But with everything in his life the grandfather is determined to try make a difference and warn youngsters not to do what he did.

"I've done a lot in my life - things people wouldn't have done," he said.

"I was in the police force and detective and undercover cop.

"These were in the days when it was called police 'force' rather than 'police service' and I think you can't be a 'service' you have to have 'force' behind it."

After some time he left the QPS and became a taxi driver where he heard many tales about the Rum City.

"I enjoyed working as a driver, it was a wonderful life," he said.

"There were some characters in this town back then.

"But I was always drawn to the water."

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster after he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He now wants to share his story and tell others to be sun smart. Emma Reid

That's when he became the manager of the then Quay St Pool, now known as the Anzac Pool.

And decades on Mr McIntosh still returns to the swimming pool five times a week at 5am.

He spent years looking after the pool and the swimmers, children and families who would come in the summer months to escape the heat.

"I saw a lot of change and it's good to now see the young ones taking sun protection in to their hands," he said.

"The message is there to look after yourself and people are doing it a lot better now.

"As a kid we didn't have hats out in the school yard."