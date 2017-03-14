33°
News

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

Emma Reid
| 13th Mar 2017 11:27 AM
SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.
SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart. Emma Reid

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS A teenager Trevor McIntosh loved the surf, anything to do with water and with that came the sun.

Mr McIntosh grew up in the 1950s, it didn't mean much to anybody in that era.

There were no warnings, no regulations or campaigns telling people to slip, slop, slap.

Now at 79 years old he has been diagnosed with melanoma, which has spread to his lungs.

He was given six to nine months to live, 11 months ago.

And only months before the diagnosis he lost the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Daphne.

"When I was told, in Brisbane, I didn't feel anything," he said.

"I was at peace with it and I enjoyed the drive home."

 

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.
SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart. Emma Reid

He woke up to sun protection at 21 years of age when he was diagnosed with his first skin cancer, but it may have been too little too late.

But with everything in his life the grandfather is determined to try make a difference and warn youngsters not to do what he did.

"I've done a lot in my life - things people wouldn't have done," he said.

"I was in the police force and detective and undercover cop.

"These were in the days when it was called police 'force' rather than 'police service' and I think you can't be a 'service' you have to have 'force' behind it."

After some time he left the QPS and became a taxi driver where he heard many tales about the Rum City.

"I enjoyed working as a driver, it was a wonderful life," he said.

"There were some characters in this town back then.

"But I was always drawn to the water."

 

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster after he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He now wants to share his story and tell others to be sun smart.
SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster after he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He now wants to share his story and tell others to be sun smart. Emma Reid

That's when he became the manager of the then Quay St Pool, now known as the Anzac Pool.

And decades on Mr McIntosh still returns to the swimming pool five times a week at 5am.

He spent years looking after the pool and the swimmers, children and families who would come in the summer months to escape the heat.

"I saw a lot of change and it's good to now see the young ones taking sun protection in to their hands," he said.

"The message is there to look after yourself and people are doing it a lot better now.

"As a kid we didn't have hats out in the school yard."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anzac pool bundaberg general-seniors-news malenoma qps queensland police force queensland police service skin cancer sun trevor mcintosh

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

BREAKING: BOM issues warning for hail and rain in region

BREAKING: BOM issues warning for hail and rain in region

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones in the Wide Bay and Burnett areas has been issued.

Bargara set for new shops, car parks, apartments

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Bauer Street development.

Motels to be removed

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

Love for water and sun always drew him back

VIOLENT BURGLARY: Couple allegedly threatened with iron bar

A man who allegedly threatened a couple with an iron bar at their Millbank home has been charged by Bundaberg police.

Accused is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow

Local Partners

POLL: Should we re-paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge yellow?

"IT'S been green for more than 100 years - it's time for a change, something brighter.”

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

Love for water and sun always drew him back

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Sausage sizzle to be held at opening

Where Justin Bieber is staying on Sunshine Coast (and why)

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

IMMACULATE, FANTASTIC LOCATION AND ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

NEAT AND TIDY BRICK IN MORDERN ESTATE

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Bundy property price surge is best in state

There has been great news for home owners in Bundaberg.

Median house prices rise by 14.1%

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!