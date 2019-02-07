A day to stop community members from being isolated

RARE DISEASE: Dallas Hondow with his parents Sharmaine and Gary Hondow. They want to know if people with any illness would like to take part in a day to celebrate and come together to reduce isolation.

A BUNDABERG father who knows what it is like to be isolated and not have answers to medical questions is hoping to unite the community.

Gary Hondow's son Dallas, 10, has Van Maldergem Syndrome 2 - and he is the only person in Australia with the rare disease.

Before Dallas was born, Mr Hondow said he knew very little about hospitals or how it felt to have questions go unanswered by professionals.

Now years down the track he is the number one advocate for his son and wants others to know they don't have to be alone.

"I never knew you had to fight - we really had no idea,” Mr Hondow said.

"Feeling isolated is wrong - whether its because of disability or illness.

"People should feel included in the community.”

The family are putting their feelers out to host a social event, not only for people with rare diseases but for anyone who feels isolated because of a medical condition.

"Rare Disease Day is February 28, but we would like to have a social gathering on the weekend (March 2),” Mr Hondow said.

"It would depend on the interest from people as to what we will do, but we would meet in a central location.”

Anyone wanting to take part in the social gathering can message Mr Hondow on 0458 788 045 or touch base via Facebook.