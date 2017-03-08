A day for putting women on par with men

SHOW OF STRENGTH: International Women's Day allows women to come together and celebrate their diversity and achievements.

TODAY is International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

International Women's Day has been observed since in the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women's network or media hub is solely responsible for International Women's Day.

Many organisations declare an annual International Women's Day theme that supports their specific agenda or cause, and some of these are adopted more widely than others.

"The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organisation but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights,” says world-renowned feminist, journalist and social and political activist Gloria Steinem.

Thus International Women's Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action - whatever that looks like globally at a local level.

The women featured in the NewsMail today are doing their bit to showcase the strength and determination of local women to make their region great. They are focused on helping the next generation to realise their strengths and helping them towards a stronger future.

Here are women who know who they are and how best to achieve their dreams.

So make a difference, think globally and act locally.

Make every day International Women's Day.

Do your bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.

Today we profile six women in Bundaberg.

ROLE MODEL: Leanne Donaldson was the state's first female agriculture minister in its first female-majority cabinet. Jay Fielding

LEANNE DONALDSON, Member for Bundaberg

I HAVE always been passionate about the Bundaberg community, but, as a single mother of three, running for state government was not the easiest career choice I could have made.

Nonetheless, I'm one of the many women who, despite family commitments, has decided to get out there and do what's necessary to make her presence felt in the workplace.

In my political career, I have had the privilege of serving in a majority female cabinet, a Queensland and Australian first.

I was the first woman to take on the role of Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries.

And I remain part of a government in which over 40% of our MPs are women.

I think what is so important about having women as our elected representatives, and in other public leadership positions, is that it provides role models for the women and girls of our community.

Women are the backbone of families, businesses, farms, community organisations and much, much more, but too often the work women do, and the leadership women show, is unacknowledged, and worse, un- or underpaid.

Of course, women should never blame themselves for a systemic problem.

But I believe we owe it to ourselves, and to the young girls who are - make no mistake - watching us very closely, to stand up and be counted and seek recognition for the work we do.

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Naturopath Rebecca Lang from Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre. Max Fleet BUN120815REB10

REBECCA LANG, Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre

As women we strive to be successful in every area of our life. To follow our career passionately, be a loving wife and a caring mother, be there for our family and friends.

We like to keep our house clean, cook healthy meals, ensure the children are doing all their sports and activities, keep up with our hair and beauty appointments and, somewhere among all of this we are supposed to find time for exercise and fitness.

Are you tired just reading this? Or are you already thinking of what you should be doing next? Running on adrenaline can mean that on the outside you appear to have it all together.

You may yell at the kids every now and again, crave sugar and salt or that glass of wine, but everything seems to be under control.

Until one day, you have nothing left to give. Your health starts to deteriorate, you have gained weight, you are tired all the time and your husband is wondering where your libido disappeared to.

I see many women in my naturopathic clinic who present with adrenal burnout, weight gain, food intolerances, skin issues, thyroid disease, hormonal imbalances, infertility, menopause, IBS etc.

It is time to stop and take a few hours off work and your life and give back to yourself. Do you service your car every six months?

And please, take that candlelit, aromatherapy bath. You deserve it!

GENERATIONS OF WOMEN: First National McColms Real Estate's Heather Galley and Kathy Foley. Mike Knott BUN081216MCCOLMS6

HEALTHER GALLEY and KATHY FOLEY, First National McColms Real Estate

WHEN it comes to the business of real estate, the women at First National McColms Real Estate show that they know how to get things done.

The traditions for quality that were started by tough and tenacious businesswoman Ethel McColm all those years ago are now being continued by the next generations of women who know both their area and their industry forwards and backwards.

Current principal Heather Galley is proud to continue those traditions started by grandmother Ethel and carried on by her mother, Heather, who added her own dimensions to the business.

She is supported by her granddaughter, Kathy Foley, who shares her passion for the local industry.

Heather said it was pleasing to look back on the business throughout the years and know that women had made such a significant contribution to its future.

"We have all been talented businesswomen who know our business and appreciate the local clients of our region,” she said.

CONFIDENCE BOOST: Geri Sayre says a hairstyle that suits a woman gives her confidence a boost. Craig Warhurst

GERI SAYRE, owner, manager and senior stylist at Kepnock Hair

KNOWING she is able to back herself and her abilities as her business has grown is just part of what makes Geri Sayre a strong woman in business.

Geri enjoys owning Kepnock Hair and the independence it gives her.

"I am working towards my goals and dreams rather than someone else's,” she said.

"In today's business the strengths necessary to be successful apply if you are a woman or a man. Those strengths include an ability to communicate effectively with people, particularly in the beauty industry.

Geri said with everyone taking and having photos on their phone it was as essential as ever clients walked out looking their best.

"Women understand other women and I have many years of experience in the hairdressing industry and it's that experience that allows me to assist clients in creating a style that matches not only their face shape but their lifestyle as well.

"Clients leave our salon feeling better about themselves with a style that suits them ... because a hairstyle that suits a woman gives her confidence a great boost, helping her manage her busy life.”

Cheryle Rayson with Layne Beachley at the Bundy Club on Friday night. Craig Warhurst

CHERYLE RAYSON, Galaxy Real Estate

AS the eldest of three girls growing up on a farm, then as a finance broker, and now as Galaxy Real Estate director, Cheryle Rayson knows how to step up to get results.

Having been a finance broker for many years and a long-time investor who bought, renovated, subdivided and built properties, Ms Rayson considered developing her own real estate agency a natural progression.

Since then she has continued to draw on her extensive knowledge of the area to grow the business into a great local success story.

"I appreciate that any role in business is open to both men and women and you make it your own,” she said.

"Having grown up on a farm I've always worked in a man's field but I think that background helps when I am speaking with farmers.

"I also think surviving my apprenticeship of being a mother of two (now grown) boys and their mates definitely prepares you for managing a team of sales people and tenants.

"Whether involved in sales or property management I can appreciate that I need to be both available and approachable to the client because they want someone to listen to their story and understand their needs and to be able to think outside the square to provide solutions or both sellers and buyers.”