A dance starts lasting love affair

Des and Betty Jenner are celebrated their 64th Wedding anniversary this week.

Des and Betty Jenner are celebrated their 64th Wedding anniversary this week. Contributed

IT WAS a night out at the Glenella Dance Hall where Betty Hammelswang first met Des Jenner.

This week, the couple celebrated 64 years of marriage.

"We went out for nearly 12 months and then we got married," Mr Jenner said

"We got married in the crushing time so on the Monday I was straight out cutting cane again."

They were married in the Holy Trinity Church, Mackay, on December 18, 1954.

Mr and Mrs Jenner had to delay their honeymoon but finally took a trip after six years of marriage.

"We had one later; mum minded Debra (their first child) and we went to the beach," Mrs Jenner said.

"But that was six or seven years later," Mr Jenner laughed.

Born and bred in the Mackay region, both Mr and Mrs Jenner were born at Mackay Base Hospital.

They have three children - Debra, Shane and Ross.

Mr Jenner said the secret to a long marriage was tolerance - and he said hard work was also the key.

They continue to keep themselves busy.

Mr Jenner keeps bees as a hobby and plays golf twice a week, while Mrs Jenner plays bowls and does craft activities.