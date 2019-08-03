A CUT ABOVE: The Place Hairdressing takes top place in poll

THE Place Hairdressing has once again taken out the NewsMail's readers' choice.

The CBD salon has consistently ranked at the top when readers were asked about their favourite local hairdressers.

Almost 800 nominations were received on a NewsMail Facebook call-out, with the top 20 forming an online poll where readers were asked to vote for their favourite.

The Place's Kiralee Honor said she was thrilled.

"The Place Hairdressing has been operational for the last 15 years providing exceptional service and styling to the Bundaberg community,” she said.

Ms Honor thanked the community.

"From the local businesses who provide the beautiful treats and home-made slices for our clients' visits, to the clients who continually choose us to be their hairdresser,” she said.

"All our success wouldn't be possible without them.”

Ms Honor said everyone at her salon worked hard for their good reputation.

"We have now been voted Bundaberg's best salon for the sixth year in a row and I believe that comes down to not only providing exceptional service, but that we are continually striving to be at the forefront of our industry,” she said.

"This year alone we have had team members work at Sydney Fashion Week, be selected in the top eight of Queensland apprentices and attend national conferences. And we love that we are able to bring all that knowledge back to the Bundaberg community.”

Ms Honor also gave thanks to her team.

"A huge thank you to my amazing stylists and staff that are always upskilling with education and learning,” she said.

"The salon's success is a testimony to our stylists and clients and we are proud to be local and a part of the Bundaberg community.”