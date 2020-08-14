A CUT ABOVE: Barber shop perseveres in pandemic

NO APPOINTMENTS: Cutthroat Cats owner Cat Mellers said she was determined to open up her barber shop, despite the pandemic. Picture: Sam Turner

THE threat of a global pandemic didn’t prevent Mundubbera barber owner Cat Mellers from starting her business in the main street.

Cutthroat Cats barber shop at the top of Lyons St has persevered in the face of coronavirus, opening its doors in May this year.

Mrs Mellers has been a Mundubbera resident for more than four years, and saw a gap in the market when it came to men’s haircuts.

“I’d often go to the auctions in town, and I’d always tell the fellas down there they needed a trim, and a lot of them had their reasons for not going,” she said.

“A lot of them talked about pricing and waiting times, and would often go to Bundaberg or Hervey Bay to the barbers there.

“You shouldn’t have to mortgage your house to get a haircut.”

Mrs Mellers has 33 years of experience in hairdressing, previously running a salon for six years in Dayboro, northwest or Brisbane.

Originally moving away from Mundubbera 15 years ago, her family were attracted to the allure of the North Burnett once again when they attended a wedding in 2016.

They successfully moved back, with Mrs Mellers working in casual positions at IGA and Price Busters.

Her love for hairdresser however was too much to handle, and she began to eye off a premium location at the top of Lyons St for her endeavour.

Coronavirus restrictions threatened to hinder her small business, but this didn’t phase her in the slightest.

“A haircut takes me 10–15 minutes, and I can still do neck shaves, wet towels, and I cut men, women, and children’s hair,” she said.

“I knew there could be potential lockdowns back then, and even now, but I wanted to get grounded and get my name out there while this space was available.”

While cutthroat shaves are off the table for the time being, Mrs Mellers said she’s been flat out with drop in haircuts from travelling nomads, farmers, and residents.